CONTRACT SIGNED TO REHABILITATE SALEM COMMUNITY CENTRE UNDER BNTF10

The Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) under the portfolio of the Office of the Premier signed a XCD$1.2 million dollar contract with Kitchen Doc LLC to rehabilitate the old Salem Primary School into a Community Centre. The contract valued at one million two hundred and fifty-four thousand and ninety Eastern Caribbean dollars and forty cents ($1,254,090.40) was signed on Tuesday November 7, 2023 at the Office of the Premier.
The Salem Community Resource Centre Rehabilitation is the largest of three projects under the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)/BNTF10 Project Cycle. The design phase of the project, as explained by the BNTF, began in August 2022 and went through a rigorous process to adhere to the CDB guidelines, followed by the publication of the Invitation to Bid on the Government of Montserrat Tender website.
During the contract signing ceremony, BNTF Project Manager, Jennifer Meade stated, “Three bids were received and evaluated, and Kitchen Doc LLC a company owned by Joseph ‘Lovy’ Silcott emerged the preferred bidder”.
She further noted that the project will result in a boost in economic activity and would embody the community spirit of Salem and its environs. “The signing of the Contract with Kitchen Doc LLC is significant as the rehabilitation will create jobs and put money into people’s pockets and into the economy. When the Centre is completed, it will bring much pride and joy to Montserrat especially the residents of Salem. It is a historical asset and has sentimental
value to the community. Its restoration will mean that it can be used for the various functions which were previously held such as skills training for young people, lectures, wedding and birthday celebrations and a meeting place for other social activities, which are essential to building a cohesive community,” expressed Ms. Meade.
Work is expected to commence this month (November 2023).
The Government and people of Montserrat continue to be grateful for CDBs contribution of grant funds over the forty plus years since the inception of the BNTF programme.