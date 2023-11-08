REMEMBRANCE DAY SERVICE & PARADE CARDED FOR SUNDAY NOVEMBER 12

Remembrance Day will be observed this year on Sunday November 12, with a Church Service, Wreath Laying Ceremony and Parade starting at 8:00a.m. at the Cenotaph, also known as the War Memorial in Little Bay.
Also referred to as Poppy Day, Remembrance Day honours the heroic efforts, achievements and sacrifices that were made in the 1914-1918 and 1939-1945 world wars.
Members of our Uniformed Bodies will be on parade. Individuals who have been honoured with medals are asked to wear their decorations.
Members of the public are encouraged to come out and join the Parade, Wreath Laying Ceremony and Church Service on Remembrance Day Sunday.
The ceremony will be live streamed by the Government Information Unit (GIU).