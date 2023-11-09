MAC ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CALYPSO PRIZES SPONSORED BY MERIDIAN CONSTRUCTION LTD

The Montserrat Arts Council announces two (2) new Special Prizes for the 2023 Calypso Monarch Competition sponsored by Meridian Construction Ltd.
Meridian advocates for gender equality, social inclusion and overall protection of human rights in employment and community development. In order to encourage education and awareness of the issues Meridian sponsors the following two prizes:
1. Best Social and Gender Calypso – $500.00
2. Rising Star-Person with Disability- Person could have Physical, Learning, Emotional, Mental Health or Vulnerable in some other way – $500.00
Over $8,000 EC to be won in special prizes in this year’s Calypso Monarch Competition.
The 2023 Calypso Monarch Competition kickstarts on Saturday December 9th with the eliminations.