POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR OCTOBER 19, 2023

The following matters were agreed, discussed and or noted by members of Cabinet, during their meeting on October 19, 2023.
COP 28 – CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE
Cabinet noted that the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Crenston Buffonge will attend COP 28. A representative from the Energy Unit in the Ministry of Communications, Works, Energy and Labour, MCWLE, will accompany him and Cabinet will be updated when confirmed.
The 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will take place in the United Arab Emirates from November 30th to December 12th 2023. The meeting is being held to chart the way forward to effectively address the global challenge of climate change.
CHANGE MANAGER – GIU AND BROADCASTING
Cabinet met with the newly appointed temporary Change Manager who is leading the organizational review of ZJB and the Government Information Unit (GIU).
Mr. Reudon Eversley shared details of his experience and qualifications in Media and Communications and Change Management, and provided insight on his preliminary observations.
STRATEGIC OUTCOME FRAMEWORK
The Strategic Outcome Framework is a planning and delivery tool that is intended to guide the development of an achievable Delivery Roadmap for the Government of Montserrat’s strategic objectives. It is expected to assist the government with the prioritization of financial resources aligned to government policy, and build a delivery roadmap that is responsive to emergent needs.
During the October 19th meeting, Cabinet received a progress briefing on the Strategic Outcome Framework from consultants Tanya Durlen and Jagjivan Matharu, and they also discussed next steps.
EXEMPTIONS ON CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS
Cabinet approved an exemption from Custom Duties and Consumption Tax on the importation of the following items.
- LED electrical Christmas lights
- Low Energy laser decorative spotlights
- Solar-Powered Christmas lights
- Christmas trees; and
- Christmas Decorations
The exemption period is from 1st November 2023 to the 24th December 2023.However, the 5% Processing Fee remains payable on the importation of these items
WAIVER ON DUTIES ON CHRISTMAS BARRELLS DURING 2023 CHRISTMAS SEASON
Cabinet approved the Christmas Barrel Concession Programme for the 2023 Christmas Season. Cabinet agreed that a charge of $50.00 be placed on each qualifying barrel arriving at Port Little Bay over the 2023 Christmas Season.
Under this programme each household will be limited to two (2) barrels of basic household items clothing and foodstuff.
This measure will apply to barrels landed between 19th October 2023 and 30th January 2024. Any barrel containing commercial items, car parts, electrical items, goods for resale, electronics or more than 40oz alcohol will be processed in a normal manner.
A simplified declaration form is to be implemented which the applicant would complete at the time of clearing the barrels under the concession.
APPLICATION FOR LANDHOLDING LICENCES
Cabinet has approved two landholding licences in accordance with Sections 4 and 13 of the Landholding Control Act No. 2 of 2015. The first was granted to David Maurice Moorsom and Kathleen Mary Brooks of the United Kingdom to own land in the Beachettes Registration Section of Montserrat.
The other landholding licence was granted to Michael Thomas Madden and Carol Madden of Cyprus to own land in the Elberton Registration Section of Montserrat.
WORK PERMIT – FIRST APPLICATION
Cabinet approved the granting of work permits to Kossi Felix Ake,Shauna Odessa HyderkhanandNeeraj Asnani.
BILLS TO IMPROVE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND PROVIDE CONSEQUENTIAL AMMENDMENTS TO REVENUE LAWS
Cabinet approved the Tax Administration Bill 2023 and the Revenue Laws (Consequential Amendments) 2023 and agreed that both Bills be forwarded to the Clerk of the Legislature to be placed on the agenda for consideration by the House of Assembly at its next and upcoming sitting.
The introduction of the Tax Administration Bill is intended to modernize the administration of a number of Taxes to include the taxes administered under the Income and Corporation Tax.
The Revenue Laws (Consequential Amendments) 2023 provides for consequential amendments to a number of Revenue Legislation to facilitate the provision of the Tax Administration Bill 2023.
APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS TO THE CONSERVATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL
Cabinet approved the appointment of Mr. Steadroy Meade, Ms. Veta Wade, Mr. Claude Browne and Ms. Melissa O’Garro as private sector representatives on the National Conservation and Environmental Advisory Council. They will serve for a period of three (3) years, effective 1st November 2023 to 21st October 2026.
Ms. Virginie (Chris) Sealys was appointed as the representative of the Montserrat National Trust for the same 3-year period.
The Conservation and Environmental Management Act CAP 12.03 provides for the establishment of a Conservation and Environmental Advisory Council, which sets out its membership, functions, tenure and principles of the Council.
The functions of the Council include advising on, reviewing and assisting with the formulation and development of policy, strategies, guidelines, standards and objectives and regulations for the protection and management of the environment.
UPDATE ON OECS HEALTH MINISTER’S MEETING
The Hon. Minister of Health, Charles Kirnon provided Cabinet with an update on his recent attendance at the OECS Health Ministers meeting which addressed healthcare challenges.
Minister Kirnon reported that, Montserrat is benefitting from US$250,000 donated to all member states through OECS for disaster relief in medical supplies by Direct Relief.
The need for OECS Member states to find ways to share expertise of healthcare professionals was discussed and a working group has been established to look into this matter.
OVERSEAS DUTY
Cabinet noted that the Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell will attend a meeting of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (UN ECLAC) from October 30th 2023 to November 4th 2023.
The Minister of Health, Hon. Charles Kirnon will attend the Caribbean Water and Waste Water Association CWWA from October 25th to 29th in Guyana. The meeting will address issues related to the management of solid waste.
Her Excellency, the Governor, Sarah Tucker will be away from 1st – 25th November, during which time she will join the Premier at the JMC in London. The Honourable Deputy Governor Mrs. Lyndell Simpson will be Acting Governor for the duration.
The Deputy Premier, Dr. the Hon. Samuel Joseph will attend the Inaugural Caribbean Energies and Investment Summit in Barbados from November 1st – 3rd 2023.
MONTSERRAT REMOVED FROM EU GREY LIST
Cabinet was informed that Montserrat was completely removed from the EU grey list following the International Finance peer reviews in relation to the implementation of the Country by Country reporting minimum standard.