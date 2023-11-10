UK LAUNCHES ELECTRONIC TRAVEL AUTHORISATION (ETA) SCHEME – British, Irish & BOTC Passport Holders Not impacted

The UK Home Office announces the launch of the UK’s first Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme.
An ETA is a digital permission to travel designed to help facilitate and improve the overall passenger experience, as well as augment the security of the UK border.
Travellers arriving in the UK will not need an ETA if they have: a UK visa; permission to live, work or study in the UK; or a British, Irish or British Overseas Territories passport. The scheme will therefore not impact British Overseas Territories citizens. This approach is in line with the UK’s international partners, including the USA (ESTA), Canada (eTA), Australia (eTA) and New Zealand (NZeTA).
The European Union is expected to launch a similar scheme in early 2025 (ETIAS). The requirement to obtain an ETA applies to all routes and modes of transport (aviation, maritime and international rail) into the UK. An ETA will cost £10 GBP per applicant and will be valid for two years, or until the expiry of the passport used to apply, whichever is sooner. For official updates regarding the UK ETA scheme please visit the GOV.UK guidance page