RESEMBID Delegation Concludes Successful Montserrat Mission

Representatives from RESEMBID, recently concluded a productive three-day mission in Montserrat, spanning from November 6th to 8th. The mission’s primary objective was to assess and review the progress of two critical energy efficiency projects spearheaded by the Montserrat Energy Department.
The projects are supported by RESEMBID and funded by the European Union. The ‘Energy Efficient Lighting and Environmentally Friendly Lighting Disposal on Montserrat’ and the ‘Post-COVID Cost Reduction through Energy Efficiency’ are collectively valued at EUR592,351 (XCD1,691,795).
The key initiatives under review were:
1. Energy Efficient Lighting and Environmentally Friendly Lighting Disposal on Montserrat:
- This project promotes energy-efficient lighting solutions to enhance residential energy usage, ultimately reducing utility bills.
- It also places a strong emphasis on environmentally friendly lighting disposal methods to foster sustainability and to safeguard the environment.
2. Post-COVID Cost Reduction through Energy Efficiency:
- This initiative targets the reduction of energy costs in Montserrat’s government properties following the surge in remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Through energy-efficient retrofits and energy conservation training, it aims to curb energy consumption and associated expenses.
During the mission, the RESEMBID delegation met with the Government of Montserrat’s Senior Responsible Officer for the projects; the Financial Secretary, Honourable Lindorna Lambert and the Minister of Communication, Works, Labour & Energy (MCWLE), Dr. the Honourable Samuel Joseph. The visit included productive project assessment meetings and on-site visits, allowing the team to gain first-hand insights into the initiatives’ implementation, including demonstrations of innovative solutions such as the ‘Bulb Eater,’ which aids in the responsible disposal of light bulbs containing mercury.
RESEMBID Programme Manager- Sustainable Energy, Latoya Smith expressed her admiration for the impactful initiatives stating, “The ongoing implementation of these energy efficiency projects is a testament of the Government of Montserrat’s commitment to reduce both the island’s dependence on imported fossil fuels and carbon footprint. RESEMBID is proud to support these initiatives and looks forward to continuing our partnership with Montserrat and other participating countries and territories in promoting sustainable energy solutions in the Caribbean region”. Mr. Konrad Heimpold, Assistant Project Manager for both projects, expressed his excitement about the potential of innovative solutions, such as the ‘Bulb Eater,’ to revolutionize bulb disposal methods on Montserrat.
Dr. the Honourable Samuel Joseph emphasized, “I take great pride in the remarkable progress of these two energy-efficient projects. Achieving green and sustainable energy by 2030 is a significant policy directive, and these projects exemplify our unwavering commitment.”
About RESEMBID:
RESEMBID is a 47-project progamme funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France – the development cooperation agency of the Government of France and supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.
For more information, please visit resembid.org.