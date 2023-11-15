Montserrat Legislature Delegation Attended Working Visit to Trinidad

A delegation from the Montserrat Legislature, comprising Speaker of the House Charliena White, Clerk of the Assembly Dr. Judith Baker, and Commissions Analyst Francelise White, undertook a working visit to the Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago from November 6 to 10, 2023.
The primary aim of the visit was to gain first-hand insights into the operations and organizational structure of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. The delegation sought to leverage this experience in redefining and implementing a more effective organizational structure within the Office of the Legislature in Montserrat. This initiative aligns with recommendations outlined in the Benchmarking report submitted in 2022.
Leading up to the visit, Madam Speaker and Clerk collaborated with Mrs. Jacqui Sampson-Meiguel, former Clerk of the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament, to develop a strategic plan for the Montserrat Legislature.
During the visit, Madam Speaker White engaged in discussions with the Speaker of the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament, Mrs. Bridgid Annisette-George.