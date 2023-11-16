YOUTH PARLIAMENTARIAN HAYLEY-SHAI KASSIE TO DELIVER PRESENTATION IN THE UK HOUSE OF COMMONS ON NOV. 17. 2023

Youth Parliamentarian Hayley-Shai Kassie is scheduled to present on the topic ‘The most important issue of inequality facing young people from my territory’ in the UK House of Commons on November 17th, 2023.
Prior to her presentation, on November 16, 2023, Hayley-Shai will participate in a youth summit on Thursday November 16, 2023, alongside Ms. Jaena Golden and Mr. Deuvann Darroux, accompanied by other youths from various Overseas Territories.
The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, will host the youths for lunch at the Speaker’s House. This summit, organized under the auspices of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) offices, was agreed upon during the last Speakers Conference held in April of this year in Anguilla.
The event can be viewed on the following site with a twenty-minute delay. It is scheduled to start at 12:10 GMT or 8:10 Montserrat time: https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Commons
Both Ms. Golden and Mr. Darroux are former Montserrat Youth parliamentarians. Ms. Golden made history as the first to represent the Montserrat Youth Parliament in the House of Commons last November.
The Montserrat Legislative Assembly extends its best wishes and success to the participating youths.