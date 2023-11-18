PREMIER FARRELL AND MONTSERRAT DELEGATION CONTINUE KEY MEETINGS IN THE UK

On Friday November 17, 2023, Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell and the Deputy Premier, Dr. the Hon. Samuel Joseph had several scheduled meetings in the United Kingdom (UK) focusing on Youth, Education and Trade.
The day started with Her Excellency, Governor Sarah Tucker and the Premier attending Youth Parliament Debates at the House of Commons. Montserrat Youth Parliamentarian, Ms. Hayley-Shai Kassie joined other Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies Youth Parliamentarians in presenting on the topic ‘The most important issue of equality facing young people in my territory today.’ Miss Kassie’s presentation focused on the need to provide economic opportunities for Montserrat’s youth through improved access to higher education and economic diversification of Montserrat’s economy.
Her presentation can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/giumontserrat/videos/359626976467796
The Hon. Premier and Hon. Deputy Premier met with the Food and Agriculture Association (FAO) led by Trade Development Consultant, United Nations (UN) FAO Jai Rampersad, to discuss possible initiatives to boost Montserrat’s exports and reduce its balance of payments deficit. This discussion was a precursor to follow-up meetings which will be conducted by the lead Ministry (Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing & the Environment) in the coming months to discuss the strategic actions that are required to accomplish this goal.
Meetings were also held with Suffolk County Council represented by Loretta Greenacre to discuss continued collaboration between Montserrat and UK’s education system and the support that can be provided to ensure Government of Montserrat provides World Class standard of education to it’s students.
Throughout this weekend, the Hon. Premier and Hon. Deputy premier will visit Preston to speak with members of the Diaspora.