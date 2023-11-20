PREMIER & MONTSERRAT DELEGATION MEET WITH MONTSERRAT UK DIASPORA

The Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell and Deputy Premier, Dr. the Hon. Samuel Joseph spent the weekend having meetings with members of the Montserrat Diaspora in the United Kingdom.
On Saturday November 18, the Premier led delegation met with Montserratians living in London and surrounding areas. Then on Sunday November 19, the delegation travelled north to Preston to meet members of the diaspora who have settled in that area; some since the early 1960s.
Discussions with both groups focused on the planned developments for Montserrat, including access, tourism, capacity development and planned improvements to the education and health systems. The discussions also explored the need for greater collaboration between the Diaspora and Montserrat to promote economic development. Details on incentives for Montserratians who wish to return were also shared, with many expressing an interest in this initiative.
The mission will continue with more meetings on Monday November 20th and Tuesday November 21st . These meetings will be with UK Government Officials to discuss further areas for mutual collaboration and assistance for the benefit of Montserrat.