CHANGES TO FERRY SCHEDULE THIS WEEKEND

The Access Division, Office of The Premier, would like to inform the general public of the following changes to the ferry schedule for this weekend.
A weekend special will be operated between Montserrat and Antigua on November 24 to November 27, 2023. Due to this special, a change has been made to the Sunday and Monday operations as follows:
Sunday, November 26, 2023, the ferry will sail to Antigua at 10:00a.m. in the morning. This will be the only service on Sunday. The ferry will then return from Antigua on Monday, November 27, at 6:00a.m. in the morning, and this will conclude the ferry service for Monday.
An updated schedule is available below and has been posted on all social media accounts. Updates are also disseminated through the Access Division’s WhatsApp mobile at 664 392 3600.
The Access Division is committed to making this process be as efficient as possible. Please feel free to contact us at 491 3378 for any additional assistance.