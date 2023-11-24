GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MONTSERRAT DIASPORA AND INVESTMENT ENGAGEMENT IN MARCH 2024, DUBBED THE JOURNEY HOME

The Montserrat Tourism Division under the portfolio of the Office of the Premier within the Government of Montserrat, is excited to announce a Montserrat Diaspora Investment Engagement, scheduled to take place from the 4th to 8th March 2024. This significant event precedes the iconic St. Patrick’s Festival carded for 9th to 18th March, 2024, creating two dynamic weeks of collaboration and celebration.
The Diaspora Investment Engagement, under the theme The Journey Home, is a cornerstone of the Government of Montserrat’s comprehensive diaspora strategy, exemplifying its commitment to strengthening ties with the Montserratian global community. The diaspora strategy focuses on enhancing communication, encouraging investment, and recognising the invaluable contributions of Montserratians and friends of Montserrat residing abroad.
Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell emphasised the significance of the Engagement, stating, “As we look forward to the inaugural Montserrat Diaspora Investment Engagement, I invite you to join hands in shaping our shared destiny. This Engagement isn’t just an event; it’s a pivotal moment to unlock opportunities, foster collaboration, and ignite the flame of progress. Your presence is crucial as we chart a course towards a future where Montserrat thrives through collective investment, innovation, and the strength of our united diaspora.”
The Office of the Premier is the driving force behind this initiative which is being delivered by the Montserrat Tourism Division with support from a Diaspora Committee. They have partnered with 664Connect Media and Marketing (664Connect), led by CEO Vernaire Bass, to spearhead the marketing campaign aspect of the programme.
The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Mrs. Daphne Cassell commented on the significance of the Engagement for strategic planning to guide the development of Montserrat. “I recognise the crucial role the Montserrat Diaspora Investment Engagement plays in strengthening our global bonds and aligning our vision and plans for Montserrat with the wider Montserrat community. It is therefore imperative that as many Montserratians as possible participate in the Engagement, including data gathering exercises which will be undertaken leading up to the event in March,’ expressed Mrs. Cassell.
As a prelude to the Engagement, an online diaspora survey will be launched from Monday, 27 November to Monday, 11 December 2023. This survey serves as a vital tool for capturing the perspectives, aspirations, and insights of Montserratians worldwide, shaping the Engagement’s agenda to reflect the most pressing issues and opportunities within the diaspora.
Director of Tourism, Rosetta West-Gerald is therefore encouraging persons to complete the survey, which has been designed to quickly capture critical information about the Montserrat diaspora. ‘Join us in shaping the future by sharing your thoughts through the Montserrat Diaspora Feedback Survey, launching early next week. Your perspectives will guide our discussions, ensuring the Engagement addresses the needs and aspirations of our diverse diaspora,’ stated Mrs. West-Gerald.
The Montserrat Diaspora Investment Engagement promises to be an unparalleled occasion for connection, collaboration, and celebration, setting the stage for the vibrant St. Patrick’s Day Festival that follows. Join us in this transformative experience, as we unite to shape the future where Montserrat thrives through a shared vision and collective action.