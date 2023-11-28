GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT LAUNCHES MONTSERRAT DIASPORA FEEDBACK SURVEY: SHAPING OUR FUTURE TOGETHER

The Montserrat Tourism Division within the Office of the Premier is pleased to announce the launch of the Montserrat Diaspora Feedback Survey, a vital initiative inviting members of the Montserratian diaspora to share their insights and perspectives. This survey, commencing on November 27, 2023, and concluding on December 11, 2023, aims to gather valuable feedback to enhance our understanding of the needs and aspirations of Montserratians around the globe.
The Montserrat Diaspora Feedback Survey is an integral part of our commitment to fostering stronger connections with our global community. By actively engaging with the thoughts and experiences of Montserratians and friends of Montserrat abroad, we aim to shape policies and initiatives that reflect the diverse interests and concerns of our diaspora.
Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell expresses the significance of this survey, stating, “The diaspora is an integral part of Montserrat’s identity and growth. The Montserrat Diaspora Feedback Survey provides an opportunity for our global family to voice their perspectives, ensuring that our policies and initiatives align with the shared vision of Montserratians worldwide.”
The survey covers a range of topics, including but not limited to cultural preservation, economic opportunities, community engagement, and support systems for Montserratians living abroad.
Director of Tourism, Mrs. Rosetta West Gerald adds “We encourage every member of the Montserratian diaspora to participate in this survey. Your input is invaluable in helping us build a more connected and responsive relationship with our global community.”
The Montserrat Diaspora Feedback Survey is accessible online in the following ways:
- Direct Link to Survey: https://bit.ly/MNIDiasporaSurvey
- The Government of Montserrat’s website: www.gov.ms
- The Montserrat Tourism Division’s website: www.visitmontserrat.com
The Government of Montserrat is committed to respecting the privacy of participants, and will ensure that your insights, feedback, and personal experiences remain secure and confidential throughout the survey process. The insights gathered will only be used to contribute to the development of strategies that strengthen the ties between Montserrat and its diaspora.