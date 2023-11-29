FERRY WEEKEND SPECIAL DECEMBER 1ST TO 3RD

The Access Division, Office of The Premier, would like to inform the general public of the following change in the ferry schedule for this weekend.
A weekend special will be operated between Montserrat and Antigua on December 1st to December 3rd, 2023. This weekend special fare will be $425.00 return inclusive of Montserrat taxes.
The Access Division is committed to making this process be as efficient as possible. Please feel free to contact us at 491 3378 or WhatsApp mobile at 664 392 3600 for any additional assistance.
The schedule for December is available below: