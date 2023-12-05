JEANS FOR FREEDOM VISIT TO MONTSERRAT

On Saturday December 2 2023, Montserrat welcomed and hosted the Jeans for Freedom ferry from Guadeloupe where a total of 409 enthusiastic visitors embarked on an extraordinary day trip, creating lasting memories for both locals and guests.
The day commenced with a welcome reception from tourism personnel and the musical talent of Lloyd “Bimsha” Francis, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. The Bank of Montserrat operated a Bureau de Change service on site for currency exchanges and credit card transactions for our guests.
Visitors had the unique chance to explore Montserrat’s picturesque landscapes through engaging island tours, including the buried city tour, round-the-island tours, and visits to landmarks like the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, Montserrat National Trust, Richmond Hill, Garibaldi Hill, and Jackboy Hill which benefited taxi operators and tour guides who would have occupied maximum capacity. Off-road jeep tours with Chez Mango Villa provided an adventurous option, which was eagerly taken by some of the visitors.
Entertainment in the afternoon added to the festivities as the volcanic steel orchestra played soulful tunes, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie. The Montserrat Emerald Shamioles Masquerade showcased the island’s traditional flair, captivating the audience with mesmerizing performances. Souvenir vendors offered a diverse array of local crafts, allowing the guests to take a piece of Montserrat home, thus supporting local artisans and enhancing cultural exchange.
Mrs. Rosetta West-Gerald, Director of the Montserrat Tourism Division, expressed that the Jeans for Freedom Ferry visit not only provided day trip excursions but also fostered a sense of connection and appreciation among locals and visitors. The Montserrat Tourism Division eagerly anticipates the return of the Jeans for Freedom ferry, which continues to bridge communities and celebrate the diversity of the Caribbean.