Ministry of Health Contracts New Solid Waste Collection Contractor

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has contracted Elmoalis Carting & Waste Removal Services Limited to provide solid waste collection for the island of Montserrat.
The contract commenced on Friday December 1, 2023 and is expected to run for three (3) years with the potential to renew for a further two (2) years if the service proves satisfactory.
The Principal Environmental Health Officer within the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Mr. Garrett Stanley, provided assurance to the public regarding the transition in waste removal services. He stated, “Elmoalis Ltd is a trusted company with years of experience in solid waste collection in Anguilla. We look forward to a successful partnership.”
He gave the following assurance to the public. “The public can be assured of no disruption in service as the company will maintain the established collection schedule from its predecessor, Diamond Services,” stated Mr. Stanley.
The Principal Environmental Health Officer further noted that residents can expect a positive change in the coming year as collections are anticipated to increase to twice a week. More frequent waste collections are projected and will have a positive impact as it will decrease the prevalence of rodents, flies and other pests that can negatively impact health.
Residents are asked to continue to practice good waste management techniques by bagging and securing items for disposal and ensuring that they are available for collection on the usual scheduled day for their neighbourhood.