WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 13 IS NATIONAL TREE PLANTING DAY

The Ministry of Agriculture will host its annual National Tree Planting Day on Wednesday December 13 this year.
Distribution of plants will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment compound in Brades. Residents are reminded to walk with a cardboard box to safely transport their plants.
The plant nursery of the Department of Environment has spent the past few months propagating a range of plants making it possible for the Ministry to offer a wide variety of fruit trees and ornamentals for distribution to the public at a cost of $10.00 for three plants.
Some of the varieties available include: five finger, custard apple, spice guava, plumrose and ixora. An additional 8 plant varieties will also be available but not as part of the 3 plants for $10 package. These include pineapple, coconut, black pineapple, strawberry and orange ranging from $5 to $25 each.
Plant distribution is scheduled to end at 2:00p.m. See the flyer below for more details: