Refurbishment of the Margetson Memorial Home Building Begins

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is pleased to announce that the refurbishment of the former Margetson Memorial Home building, situated on the Glendon Hospital compound has begun. The contract for the refurbishment was awarded to a local construction company, Harewood Construction Ltd, who commenced works on-site on Monday, 11th December 2023. The works are scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.
This construction marks a significant progress point in the development of the new Montserrat Hospital, as the completed refurbishment of the former Margetson Memorial Home building is the precursor to the demolition of all the buildings at the rear of the Glendon Hospital site.
The refurbished building will provide temporary accommodation for the laboratory and the pharmacy on the upper floor, with a level walkway from the hospital driveway for patients to have easy access. The Laundry and Kitchen will be located on the lower level. Once the new hospital building has been completed, these services will be relocated to their permanent locations within the new hospital building.
The construction works is not expected to affect the public as they will occur out of the public access areas. However, persons visiting the compound should exercise caution and refrain from attempting to access the construction site.
Further public information will be made available when the movement of services begins.
The New National Hospital Project is funded by Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office investment from the Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG) With – HM Governor’s Office in Montserrat.