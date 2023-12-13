SEVERE WEATHER CAUSES CANCELLATION OF DECEMBER 14th FERRY SERVICE

The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to inform the public that due to severe weather conditions, the ferry service will not operate tomorrow Thursday, December 14 2023.
All passengers booked to travel will be automatically transferred to Friday December 15.
Conditions for December 15 are looking more favorable for travel.
The Access Division apologizes for any inconvenience caused.
Potential travelers should continue to listen to ZJB Radio for additional updates regarding ferry service or check the Ferry booking system for schedule and fares, by logging on to https://ferry.mniaccess.com/ or contacting the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or on Whats-app 664 392 3600