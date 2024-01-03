Acting Commissioner of Police sworn in by Governor Tucker

Her Excellency The Governor, Mrs Sarah Tucker, swore in Acting Commissioner, Pamela Trevillion this morning (Wednesday January 3, 2024), who will hold the Leadership on behalf of Commissioner Hall whilst he attends meetings in the UK.
Ms Trevillion is on secondment to the RMPS from the British Virgin Islands Police Force, to offer support to Montserrat and as part of her own development.
Ms Trevillion brings experience from a broad and varied policing career having worked in St. Helena, the Falkland Islands and the UK. Ms Trevillion has a strategic background in community policing, safeguarding and intelligence. She is a trained Strategic Firearms Command as well as Senior Investigating Officer.
The Governor said, ‘This support from our OT family in the BVI, is a positive demonstration of the collective commitment to build capacity and capability across the region and share our expertise where we can. We have previously had support from Cayman and Bermuda in Policing and St. Helena in Health, and I hope that over the coming year we will see a continued increase in exchanges and support across the Overseas Territories, both for
Montserrat and by Montserrat’.