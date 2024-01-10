Montserrat Diaspora Survey Unveils Vital Insights, Igniting a Collaborative Drive for Change

The Government of Montserrat’s recently concluded ‘Diaspora Feedback Survey’ has unveiled essential insights into the diaspora’s demographics, connections, and perspectives regarding Montserrat.
Conducted from November 27th to December 11th, 2023, the survey strategically gathered 153 responses from online platforms, diaspora organizations, and community networks.
The survey highlighted critical concerns flagged by the Montserrat diaspora, encompassing economic development, healthcare, island accessibility, environmental sustainability, job opportunities, education, and infrastructure development. Additionally, it sheds light on governance challenges hindering investments, stressing an urgent need for transparent governance practices.
Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell, emphasized the significance of obtaining this data which will be factored into the government’s strategic plans. “The invaluable insights gleaned from this survey provided a deep understanding of our diaspora’s dynamics and concerns. This underscores the necessity of actively engaging and addressing their needs, which are crucial for a robust, collaborative development strategy,” stated Premier Farrell.
Director of the Montserrat Tourism Division, Mrs. Rosetta West-Gerald, acknowledged the diaspora’s commitment to cultural preservation and specifically highlighted the insights gathered about access and tourism in Montserrat. She said, “The feedback we received echoes the vital importance of enhancing these areas. Understanding the diaspora’s perspectives on accessibility and our tourism infrastructure aligns with our goal to create a more accessible and inviting Montserrat for all.”
Regarding future diaspora events, the survey unveiled diverse preferences among respondents, showing inclinations toward both physical and virtual attendance. This feedback will inform the organisation of the Montserrat Diaspora and Investment Engagement, slated to take place from March 4th to March 8th, 2024, in Montserrat.
The Montserrat Tourism Division has analysed the survey data and compiled a comprehensive report. You are invited to delve into the detailed findings and insights by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/mnidiasporasurveyresults1
The survey report is also available on the Government of Montserrat website in the GOM Publications Portal under the media library tab, as well as on www.visitmontserrat.com under the Diaspora Survey tab.
The survey report also provides comprehensive recommendations, including enhancing communication channels, fostering engagement initiatives, ensuring information accessibility, supporting investments, collaborating with diaspora organisations, promoting cultural exchanges, and advocating for transparent governance.
These findings serve as a catalyst for the Government of Montserrat to engage collaboratively with the diaspora, leveraging their insights for a more inclusive and progressive Montserrat.
For further inquiries about the survey results, please contact info@montserrattourism.ms.