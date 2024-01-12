PPU URGES SAND MINERS TO FOLLOW LICENSE AGREEMENT NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT FOR WEEKEND AND HOLIDAY MINING OPERATIONS

The Physical Planning Unit (PPU) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment (MALHE) is urging sand miners to inform the appropriate agencies of their intention to mine on bank holidays and weekends, as stipulated in their license agreements.
In a letter dated January 12, 2024, the PPU wrote to six companies involved in sand mining to remind them of this obligation, since the PPU had been informed that some miners were in breach of their mining agreement.
The January 12th letter provides further clarification to a previous letter issued by the PPU on January 11, 2024. In the updated correspondence, the PPU has notified the companies that “the terms and conditions of their Permit have not changed and the relevant agencies will continue to accommodate miners once they have given sufficient notice and their permits are in place.”
However, the PPU has cautioned that miners who refuse to adhere to the licensing agreement may experience delays in their operations.
The PPU remains committed to plan, guide, facilitate and regulate the orderly development of Montserrat in line with established policies and procedures. The PPU is happy to help and support development efforts as far as possible; therefore, companies and individuals requiring further information are encouraged to contact the PPU via email to ppu@gov.ms or on telephone numbers 1-664-491-6795/491-6797 .