Sir Philip Barton KCMG OBE, Permanent Under-Secretary, to Visit Montserrat

Her Excellency Governor Sarah Tucker will welcome Sir Philip Barton KCMG OBE the Permanent Under-Secretary from the FCDO, to Montserrat on Friday morning.
A career civil servant and diplomat – Sir Philip joined (what was) the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in 1986 and has held a variety of roles during his career. Prior to his appointment to lead the FCDO, Philip was British High Commissioner to India from June to August 2020, before that he was Director General in the Cabinet Office working on the UK’s longer-term response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Her Excellency and Sir Philip will meet Ministers and department heads during a tour of key projects on Friday and Saturday.
Sir Philip will meet with the Premier, Honourable Joseph E Farrell, to hear about the Government of Montserrat plans, before meeting the Leader of the Opposition Honourable Paul Lewis, in his capacity as Chair of the Public Accounts Committee.
The Governor’s Office will host a small reception on Friday evening to introduce Sir Philip to local businesses, charities and members of the public service. Sir Philip will depart on Saturday afternoon after enjoying a tour of our fascinating island.