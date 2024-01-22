Remaining Depositors of former Government Savings Bank asked to Contact Treasury Department

The Treasury Department is again asking all remaining depositors of the former Government Savings Bank (or their beneficiaries) to contact the Department to claim their unsettled deposits. Persons seeking to claim deposits must provide evidence of ownership or right to claim to the satisfaction of the Accountant General. This can be either in the form of or a combination of the following:
– Passport identification or other relevant identification documents or certificates, e.g., marriage certificates, birth certificates
– The Savings Bank Account book
– Probate document
– Power of Attorney
– Other relevant documents
Persons having an interest in the outstanding deposits held by the Treasury Department and wish to make inquiries should do so by contacting the Treasury Department by telephone number 1-664-491-2454/2663 or by email at tsydeptmail@gov.ms or visiting the office at E. Karney Osborne Building in Little Bay, Montserrat.