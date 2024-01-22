SIX MONTSERRATIANS TO BE HONOURED AT THE 8th NATIONAL HONOURS & AWARDS CEREMONY

Six Montserratians will be honoured for their selfless contribution and commitment to the development and advancement of Montserrat at the 8th National Honours and Awards Ceremony.
The Ceremony which is organised by the National Honours and Awards Planning Committee under the remit of the Office of the Premier, will be held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on Tuesday March 12, 2024 at 6pm.
The Order of Excellence is awarded for individual’s extraordinary and unwavering commitment, devoted and distinguished contributions to the development of Montserrat. Two individuals will receive this prestigious award:
- Mrs Sarita V. Francis for her service in the field of Education, Environmental Conservation and Public Service, and;
- Dr. Yvonne Weekes for her service and achievements in the field of Education, Culture and the Arts.
One person will be awarded the Order of Distinction for his distinguished and outstanding contributions. The awardee in this category is:
- Mr Bruce Farara for his contributions in the areas of Commerce and Entrepreneurship.
Three persons will be awarded the Order of Merit for meritorious contributions to Montserrat. The awardees are:
- Mr Reginald Blake for his contribution in the field of Fisheries.
- Mr Charles Emmanuel White for his contribution in the area of private sanitation and refuse collection.
- Mr Kelvin Duberry for his contribution in the field of Sports, Culture, Arts and Education.
The Honourable Premier, Joseph E Farrell heartily congratulates all of the awardees.