UK CYBER SPECIALISTS ARRIVE ON ISLAND TO SUPPORT MONTSERRAT’S CYBER SECURITY

This week, The Governor’s Office welcomes two cyber specialists from UK Government to Montserrat, to undertake training and development to improve cyber awareness across the territory and to support our cyber security. The team are being hosted by Montserrat’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO), Dr John Lewis.
The visit is the next stage of support, following the cyber risk review undertaken on island last June. This visit focuses on implementation of some of the outcomes of the review.
The cyber specialists will continue to work with Dr John Lewis (CIO), his team and wider Government both on island and afterwards to provide a range of support to Montserrat. This includes data protection legislation, cyber security awareness training, and undertaking risk assessments of CNII (critical national information
infrastructure) installations.
On Friday, Deputy Premier, Dr. the Honourable Samuel Joseph, senior Government officials and critical national infrastructure providers will take part in a tabletop exercise – an interactive simulation designed to engage participants and elicit responses to a fictitious incident. This exercise will allow participants to experience a cyber attack simulation in a safe space; the learnings will form the basis for the cross Montserrat response in cyber security.
Her Excellency the Governor said ‘I am grateful to the UK Government for its continued support and expertise in this critical area of security, and look forward to continued partnership in this and other technical areas’.