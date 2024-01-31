RMPS INTERCEPTS VESSEL WITH 19 PERSONS ON BOARD

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) has issued the following statement regarding an incident in the exclusion zone on Tuesday January 30, 2024.
On Tuesday, 30th January 2024 at approximately 11:30 hours, police were alerted to a small yacht in the area of the exclusion zone with a number of people on board. The Royal Montserrat Police Marine Unit intercepted the vessel and located 19 individuals on board. All persons were recovered safely and transported to Little Bay for processing. The group consisted of men, women and children. Joint enquiries are ongoing by the Royal Montserrat Police Service and Immigration Department to establish the facts surrounding the vessel’s arrival in Montserrat.
Human Smuggling or Trafficking exploits vulnerable people and we will work in partnership locally and regionally to safeguard victims and bring offenders involved in such criminality to justice. If any person has any information relating to this incident please contact the Royal Montserrat Police Service.
Acting Police Commissioner, Pam Trevillion
Head of Immigration, Charles Thompson