ELECTORAL COMMISSION LAUNCHES WEBSITE

The Electoral Commission of Montserrat has launched its new website, which provides the public with access to relevant legislation under which the Commission operates. The website is designed to be user-friendly and can be navigated using the following tabs:
Home: showcases beautiful images of the island of Montserrat. Observe an assortment of images with each visit to the website.
About: provides information about the Electoral Commission’s members.
Divisions: displays polling division maps.
Register: provides information on who is eligible to register to vote and more.
Candidate: provides information about the requirements for elected membership.
FAQs: contains answers to common questions about elections.
The Commission wishes to ensure that the public has access to and is current on election-related information, as elections are constitutionally due in 2024.
The website is available at this link: https://electoralcommission.ms/
For further information, please contact the Constitution & Commissions Secretariat at 491-2195/3195 or email info@electoralcommission.ms