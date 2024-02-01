Royal Engineers in Montserrat for reconnaissance visit

Her Excellency The Governor, Mrs Sarah Tucker, welcomed and met with a detachment of the British Army Royal Engineers this morning (Wednesday January 31, 2024).
The Royal Engineers are one of the Army’s three Combat Support Arms and are trained as soldiers, technical engineers, and artisan tradesmen. They perform highly specialised combat and non-combat tasks and are active all over the world in conflict and during peace.
Team leader Major Ben Woods accompanied by Major Mike Garrard, Captain Barrie Doran-Thorp and Sergeant Dan Marsden arrived on island on Saturday 28 January and are spending the week reviewing several infrastructure areas, in advance of a potential full deployment to Montserrat later this year.
Priorities include utilities, access, safety, and business continuity.
Her Excellency is grateful to the Ministry of Defence for playing its part in the UK Governments delivery of expert technical support to Montserrat.