Annual Review conducted of UKCIF Project (Montserrat Port Development Project)

The Annual Review of the Montserrat Port Development Project under the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF) took place from the January 31 to February 1, 2024.
This review is in keeping with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).
The objective of the independent review is to discuss the progress of the project, the successes, the challenges, identify the lessons learned, and make recommendations to the CDB and FCDO for actions to help meet the Program’s objectives and improve the Program’s delivery. Recently the Port Development Project reached a key milestone with the commencement of the production of over 300 reinforced concrete caisson, critical for the construction of a 130m long pier and the mooring dolphin.
The review team was headed by Dr. Kalim Shah of Universalia, and was accompanied by Mr. Portfolio Manager, Economic Infrastructure Division CDB, Alexander Augustin and Infrastructure Advisor FCDO, Ms. Anne Joselin.