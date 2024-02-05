UK-FUNDED ‘OCEAN’ PROGRAMME AWARDS GRANTS FOR MARINE PROTECTION UP TO £3 MILLION

The UK-funded Ocean Community Empowerment and Nature (OCEAN) Grants Programme is launching its first call for proposals.
This competitive grant scheme supports projects that aim to deliver lasting change to the marine environment and coastal communities.
Organisations in Montserrat, including Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), research institutes and others, can submit proposals from Monday 5th February 2024.
Private sector and local government organisations are not eligible to receive funding from OCEAN but are encouraged to partner and support local non-profit organisations with their projects.
Organisations can apply for one of the following:
- Community grants – up to £250,000 for projects led by small to medium, local, in-country organisations with an annual income of less than £1 million.
- Partnership grants – from £250,000 up to £3 million for projects led by medium to large organisations who partner with locally led organisations and have the capacity to deliver projects at scale.
For more information on how to apply, timelines and eligibility criteria, please visit the designated website: Home – Ocean Grant Programme (oceangrants.org.uk)
OCEAN is part of the Blue Planet Fund – the UK Government’s ground-breaking initiative supporting marine protection and poverty reduction.