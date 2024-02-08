FERRY SERVICE CANCELLATIONS DUE TO UNFAVOURABLE SEAS

The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to inform the public that due to unfavorable sea conditions the ferry service will not be operating to Nevis tomorrow, Friday February 9, 2024 and also Sunday February 11, 2024.
The service will run as scheduled to Antigua on Friday February 9th and Saturday February 10th. However, the Antigua run for Sunday February 11th has been cancelled.
All passengers booked to travel will automatically qualify to use their tickets on a similar service for the route booked up until March 31, 2024 or apply for a refund via email (accessmni@gov.ms).
The Access Division apologizes for any inconvenience caused. Potential travelers should continue to listen out for additional updates regarding ferry service on ZJB Radio or check the Ferry booking system for schedule and fares, by logging on to https://ferry.mniaccess.com/ or contacting the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or on Whats-app 664 392 3600.
Once again: (The ferry Service for Nevis Fri 9th & Sun 11th February is Cancelled) – (The ferry service to Antigua for Fri 9th and Sat 10th February will operate but will be cancelled to Antigua for Sun 11th February)