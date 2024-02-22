Government of Montserrat

Co-ordinators arrive in Montserrat to deliver Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP) Baseline Audit

The Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP) is an independent non-profit organization which fosters excellence and accountability in emergency management programs by establishing credible standards applied in a peer review accreditation process. Co-ordinators are in Montserrat this week to run a baseline audit of our standards, review our current state of preparedness and to provide us with a roadmap for continuous improvement.

Her Excellency the Governor, Mrs Sarah Tucker, formally opened the training this morning, welcoming both the co-ordinators and participants to the Disaster Management Co-ordination Agency (DMCA) alongside Director, Alvin Ryan.

The Governor highlighted the importance of situational awareness, co-ordination between agencies and above all else, preparation for all types of emergency which, in the context of Montserrat, could occur at any time. The Governor wished attendees a successful week and looked forward to receiving their feedback on the audit in due course.

