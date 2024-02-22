PUBLIC NOTICE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION16 OF THE PHYSICAL PLANNING ACT NO. 4 OF 1996.

All RESIDENTS OF OLVESTON, BEACETTES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES AND STATUTORY AUTHORITIES THAT ARE IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF AN ADDITION OF A RESIDENTAIL DWELLLING ON (12/04/356) ARE HEREBY GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT ON OR BEFORE THE 7TH OF MARCH 2024. PLANS CAN BE VIEWED ON THE GOVERNMENT WEBSITE AT http://ppu.gov.ms/ OR AT THE PHYSICAL PLANNING UNIT IN BRADES.
- The ground floor has a length of approximately 100’ and approximately 54’
Drawings attached at link below:
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Drawings-for-Orland-MORTON-1-21-24-2.pdf
Tel: (664) 491-6795; or by email at ppu@gov.ms. All comments should be in no later than 7th March 2024
The Chief Physical Planner
Physical Planning Unit
Brades, Montserrat
Application submitted for development permission
|Proposed Development: Addition to dwelling house (3614 sq. ft.)
|Ground floor
|Storage, bed rooms, bathrooms
|No
|Applicant
|Application Date Received
|Registration Area
|Block/ Parcel
|0011/2024
|Orland Morton
|9-February-2024
|Olveston
|12/4/356