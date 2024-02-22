Government of Montserrat

PUBLIC NOTICE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION16 OF THE PHYSICAL PLANNING ACT NO. 4 OF 1996.

All RESIDENTS OF OLVESTON, BEACETTES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES AND STATUTORY AUTHORITIES THAT ARE IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF AN ADDITION OF A RESIDENTAIL DWELLLING ON (12/04/356) ARE HEREBY GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT ON OR BEFORE THE 7TH OF MARCH 2024.  PLANS CAN BE VIEWED ON THE GOVERNMENT WEBSITE AT http://ppu.gov.ms/ OR AT THE PHYSICAL PLANNING UNIT IN BRADES.

  1. The ground floor has a length of approximately 100’ and approximately 54’

Drawings attached at link below:

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Drawings-for-Orland-MORTON-1-21-24-2.pdf

Tel: (664) 491-6795; or by email at ppu@gov.ms. All comments should be in no later than 7th  March 2024

Application submitted for  development permission

Proposed Development: Addition to dwelling house (3614 sq. ft.)
Ground floorStorage, bed rooms, bathrooms
  
NoApplicantApplication Date ReceivedRegistration AreaBlock/ Parcel
0011/2024Orland Morton9-February-2024Olveston12/4/356

