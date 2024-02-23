FERRY NEVIS DAY TRIP

The Access Division, Office of The Premier, would like to remind the general public of the upcoming day trip to Nevis this Saturday February 24th.
The Day Tour fare will only be $400.00 return inclusive of Montserrat taxes. Marvelous sea conditions are expected.
The Access Division is committed to making this process as efficient as possible. Feel free to contact the Agents for bookings and please note bookings will be closed by 12 Noon Friday 23rd, in accordance with the Nevis immigration requirements. Booked customers are required to fill in the Nevis online immigration form before travelling. https://www.knatravelform.kn/
Agents:
Montserrat – Jemmotte Shipping: Mr Jemmotte, Tel: 1-664-496-9912
Montserrat – Nadia Kirwan: Sunsational Events Décor, Tel: (869) 664-2715 or (664) 496-3405 or (664) 392-3405 nadiakirwan826@gmail.com
Nevis – Anastasia Tasha Flemming
Tel: (869) 669-3239 jeffprentice03@icloud.com