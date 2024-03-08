GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT MINISTERS ENGAGE IN A DAY OF FIELD VISITS

On Wednesday, March 6th the Premier, Hon. Joseph Farrell Deputy Premier, Hon. Samuel Joseph, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Crenston Buffonge, Minister of Health and Education, Hon. Charles Kirnon and the Parliamentary Secretary, Hon. Veronica Dorsette Hector, supported by senior technicians from the Ministry of Finance had a multiple purpose day of field visits.
A key aim of the field visit was to gain a deeper understanding of the visitor/tourism/commercial accommodation landscape directly from stakeholders within the industry. Several established and potential accommodation sites were visited and members of the government were able to speak directly with operators in the industry. The discussion and feedback will be utilised to further focus and enhance Montserrat’s tourism and accommodation policies.
The day also saw visits to various mining operations in the southern part of the island. Discussions were held with operators to discuss the issues directly impacting current and future operations. This provided a greater understanding of the current status and potential of the industry to better shape any potential policy interventions in the industry.
The success of the day will lead to similar field visits to other areas of strategic importance in the future.