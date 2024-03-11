Government of Montserrat

Travel Protocols

MONTSERRAT’S PREMIER ATTENDS HIGH LEVEL TRADE AND INVESTMENT MISSION IN ANITUGA

Governor's Office, News, Office of the Premier, Press Release, Trade & Infrastructure Division /

Hon. Premier Mr Joseph E. Farrell will be attending a high level trade and investment mission in Antigua on Monday 11th and morning of Tuesday 12th March.

The event will offer the opportunity to meet and engage with leading UK international businesses,  including in the area of renewable energy, aviation, agriculture, international shipping and logistics and global trade. 

GIU, in cooperation with the Governor’s Office, will share key highlights from the event.

The Hon. Premier will be accompanied by Martin Parlett (Head of the PMO) and Alba Smeriglio, representing the Governor’s Office. 

Ministries

Featured Links

Address

  • Government Headquarters,
  • Brades,
  • Montserrat,
  • MSR1110

Follow Us

Facebook-f Twitter Envelope Youtube
Scroll to Top