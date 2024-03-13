MONTSERRAT WELCOMES DELEGATION FROM ST HELENA TOSHARE EXPERIENCES AND BUILD WIDER OT RELATIONSHIP

Joint Press Release from the Governor and Premier of Montserrat
A delegation from the British Overseas Territory of St Helena, consisting of His Excellency the Governor, Air Commodore Nigel Phillips CBE RAF, The Honourable Chief Minister, Mrs Julie Dorne Thomas and The Honourable Chief Secretary, Mrs Susan O’Bey, will arrive in Montserrat on Wednesday 13 March for a visit facilitated by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The delegation will be welcomed by Her Excellency The Governor, Mrs Sarah Tucker and The Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell.
The two islands share many commonalities: both receive Overseas Development Assistance from the UK and prioritise addressing climate change and biodiversity loss. In 2016, St Helena declared its entire Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as a Category VI Marine Protected Area and approved a marine tourism policy. The visit provides Montserrat with a unique opportunity to learn how St Helena has made progress in such areas as the Blue Belt programme, Marine Protected Areas, the green agenda, cloud forests and the conservation of endangered species.
The islands share similar challenges too: both have similar size populations and age profile; both import significantly, impacting the cost of living and both are seeking innovative ways to develop their economies.
While in Montserrat, the delegation will meet with Government Ministers and Public Service officials to discuss a broad range of topics including: good governance; fiscal accountability and monitoring; corporate leadership and their approach to programme management. The trip will include a visit to the Port Project, the new hospital site and the Geothermal wells.
Her Excellency and the Honourable Premier are delighted to welcome the delegation to Montserrat and look forward to sharing Montserrat’s history, heritage and culture as the island celebrates St Patrick’s Festival!
The delegation will depart on Tuesday morning.
St Helena is a remote volcanic tropical island 1,950 km (1,210 mi) west of the coast of south-western Africa. It is one of the world’s most isolated islands and forms part of the territorial grouping of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha all of which are situated in the South Atlantic Ocean.