Montserrat Receives Close to 3000 Travellers for the 2024 St Patrick’s Celebrations

The total number of passengers who travelled to Montserrat during the St Patrick’s period on the ferry was one thousand, seven hundred and twenty six (1,726). Arrivals by air on Fly Montserrat, SVG Air, and Calvin Air, Blue Harbour helicopters totaled seven hundred and seventy eight (778). Additionally, four hundred and thirty seven (437) passengers on Jeans for Freedom via Guadeloupe visited on March 16th, with a grand total of two thousand nine hundred and forty one (2,941) persons travelled inbound during the period March 1 to 18, 2024.
The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to thank the public for their continued support in our vision for better access facilitation in and out of Montserrat. We convey special appreciation to Management and crew of V2V Empress vessel, Ferry Agents Jemmotte’s Shipping and D& J Forwarders, Montserrat Airways “Fly Montserrat”, BMN(SVG) Air, Calvin Air, Blue Harbour, Montserrat Port Authority, Airport Authority, Customs and Immigration Departments, Luggage handlers and all other stakeholders.
Meanwhile, please take advantage of the upcoming Easter Weekend Special for travel on the ferry from both Antigua and Nevis during March 28th to April 1st, with a roundtrip fare of four hundred and twenty five dollars (XCD$425.00). We look forward to see you on board!
For any other queries please contact the Access Division at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or Whatsapp 664 392 3600