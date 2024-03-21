Press Statement – Recent Speed Limit Enforcement Measures

Dr. the Hon. Samuel Joseph, Minister for Road Transportation, has directed a review of Montserrat’s speed limits in response to the Royal Montserrat Police Service’s (RMPS) intensified speed enforcement.
Acknowledging the Royal Montserrat Police Service’s deployment of speed guns and the legal penalties for speeding, the Minister emphasises the importance of evaluating the island’s 20mph speed limit to ensure it aligns with both safety needs and practicality.
The Ministry is working with various stakeholders for a thorough assessment, urging the community to drive responsibly in the meantime.
Further details on the review and public consultation will be shared at a later date.