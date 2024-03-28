PASSENGER FERRY SERVICES TO CONTINUE UNTIL APRIL 2025

The Access Division, Office of the Premier is today announcing that the Government of Montserrat will be implementing a one (1) year Passenger Ferry Service through the V2V Empress vessel. This service will run from April 7, 2024 until April 6, 2025.
The V2V Empress vessel will continue passenger ferry services on the primary route; Montserrat to Antigua, along with other ports of call for regular and excursion services. Details of these other services will be announced, as planned.
The Schedule for April 2024 is provided below and further updates will be communicated to the public as required throughout the year-long Passenger Ferry Service.
The Public is further asked to note that although the current contract ends on March 31st and the new contracted period begins on April 7th, there will not be a gap in the provision of ferry services between those dates. The Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell explained that during the current contract period there were days in which the ferry did not operate as planned and those days have been shifted to the first few days in April before the new contract begins on April 7, 2024.
Potential travelers are encouraged to book via the online ferry booking system by logging on to https://ferry.mniaccess.com or with a listed Agent. The listed Agents are:
Roosevelt Jemmotte, Jemmotte’s Shipping, Little Bay Ferry Terminal, MONTSERRAT. Tel: (664) 393-3508, (664) 496-9912 or (664) 491-4519. Email: jemmotter@gmail.com
Dave Dore, D & J Forwarders, Heritage Quay Ferry Terminal, ANTIGUA. Tel: (268) 779-0910 or (268) 774-5595. Email: dore.dave@gmail.com
For addtional information on the ferry service, contact the Access Division, Office of the Premier by email at accessmni@gov.ms or telephone 664 491 3378 or on Whats-App 664 392 3600.