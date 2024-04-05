RESTRICTED AREA AROUND PORT CONSTRUCTION SITE

The Montserrat Port Development Project Team along with the contractor would like to inform swimmers, users of the Little Bay area and the general public that a restriction zone is being implemented around the construction area of the new pier in Little Bay. This restriction zone would be in place for the duration of the project.
The zone is being implemented to allow for the advancement of the marine construction works for the Montserrat Port Development Project. These works include the placing of caissons, rocks and fill material into the water as well as the associated heavy equipment operations. As such the restriction zone is necessary for the protection of the general public and sea users from any potential injury that could occur if they venture beyond the boundary.
The team understands and apologizes for the inconvenience that this would cause however it is paramount that we ensure the safety of the general public and all involved in the construction efforts as the construction of Montserrat’s new pier advances.