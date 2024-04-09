RESURFACING OF ACCESS ROAD TO DUCK POND/LAWYERS MOUNTAIN AREA COMPLETED

Brades, Montserrat – April 9, 2024 – The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, and the Environment (MALHE) is pleased to announce a significant advancement in Montserrat’s agricultural infrastructure; the extension of the access road to the Duck Pond/Lawyers Mountain area. This initiative underscores the Government’s commitment to enhancing the island’s food security and bolstering agricultural sustainability.
Recognizing the importance of addressing these challenges, the Government of Montserrat recently allocated $250,000 to pave 840ft of the access road. This crucial step ensures easy and efficient access to farmlands, enabling farmers to enhance productivity and contribute to the island’s food security efforts.
“The resurfacing of the dirt access roads to the Duck Pond/Lawyers Mountain area with concrete underscores my Ministry’s dedication to advancing agricultural development and safeguarding food security for all residents,” commented Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Crenston Buffonge. “My Ministry remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable agriculture and foster economic growth for the benefit of all residents”, added the Minister of Agriculture.
The Duck Pond/Lawyers Mountain area has long faced challenges due to inadequate infrastructure, particularly in terms of road access. Prior to the project’s commencement in the summer of 2023, the condition of the access road was deplorable, hindering farmers’ ability to transport goods and access their farmlands efficiently. This lack of accessibility posed significant barriers to agricultural productivity which has adversely impacted the island’s ability to achieve food security.
As MAHLE continues to prioritize agricultural development and food security on the island, the resurfacing of the access road to the Duck Pond/Lawyers Mountain area stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a prosperous and resilient Montserrat. Moving forward, the Ministry remains steadfast in its efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and ensure a bright future for generations to come.