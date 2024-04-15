MONDAY APRIL 22, 2024 IS BUDGET DAY ON MONTSERRAT

Montserrat’s Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Joseph E. Farrell will deliver the island’s 2024-2025 Budget during a Meeting of the Legislative Assembly at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on Monday, 22 April, 2024 at 4:30p.m.
The Budget Debate will follow on Thursday, 25 April and Friday, 26 April, 2022 starting at 9:00a.m. on both days.
The public is invited to tune in or view the presentations as a simulcast of the Budget Address and the Debate will be conducted on Radio Montserrat (ZJB) 95.5 or 88.3fm., Government Information Unit’s Channel 96 on Digicel and online on GIU’s YouTube GOM Information Unit – YouTube and Facebook Government Information Unit Montserrat | Facebook platforms.