NEW ROAD PROJECT MAKES MARGUERITA BAY MORE ACCESSIBLE

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, & the Environment (MALHE) recently completed excavation works to significantly improve the access road and drainage system in the Marguerita Bay area.
This project, which began on Friday, 22 March, aims to enhance accessibility and waste management infrastructure for the benefit of the community. The newly excavated road will not only ease transportation for waste disposal but also play a crucial role in preserving Montserrat’s natural beauty.
“The excavation works at Marguerita Bay represent a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship,” declared Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Crenston Buffonge. “By improving the access and waste management infrastructure, we are creating a cleaner and more accessible Marguerita Bay for residents and visitors alike.”
The successful completion of the excavation works paves the way for further environmental initiatives. On 23 March, following the construction phase, a beach cleanup event was organized by Fayre Ryan in collaboration with Victory Services. This initiative reflects the community’s commitment to maintaining the pristine beauty of Marguerita Bay and raises awareness about environmental conservation.