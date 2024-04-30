MONTSERRAT’S RESEMBID ENERGY EFFICIENT PROJECTS RECEIVE EXTENSION

The Energy Department within the Ministry of Communications Works Labour and Energy is thrilled to announce the extension of two pivotal energy efficient projects: The Energy Efficient Lighting and Environmentally Friendly Lighting Disposal on Montserrat, and the Post-COVID Cost Reduction through Energy Efficiency, now extended until December 2024. Both projects are supported by RESEMBID and funded by the European Union and are collectively valued at EUR €592,351 (XCD $1,691,795).
Launched in April 2023, both initiatives signify a concerted effort towards bolstering energy efficiency across Montserrat. The Energy Efficient Lighting project aims to address the present energy demands of Montserratian citizens by enhancing energy consumption efficiency within the residential sector. To date, the project has successfully distributed 5217 energy efficient light bulbs and responsibly disposed of 4218 old bulbs.
Similarly, the Post-COVID Cost Reduction through Energy Efficiency project targets mitigating the escalating costs of energy consumed by Government of Montserrat properties. Through meticulous energy audits conducted on 13 government departments, the groundwork has been laid for energy efficient retrofits slated for implementation in late 2024.
Expressing his elation at the project extension, Dr. The Honourable Samuel Joseph, Minister for Energy, remarked:
Achieving 100% green energy for Montserrat by 2030 remains a cornerstone objective of the Ministry. Both projects significantly advance this agenda. I commend the tireless dedication of the Energy Department team and eagerly anticipate the culmination of these endeavors in December, propelling Montserrat towards a greener future. My sincere gratitude to the RESEMBID team for their collaborative efforts in supporting our clean energy aspirations.Dr. The Honourable Samuel Joseph, Minister for Energy
Ms. Latoya Smith, Programme Manager for Sustainable Energy, RESEMBID, echoed sentiments of pride for Montserrat’s commitment to responsible energy usage, stating:
It is heartening to see Montserrat’s proactive approach to energy efficiency, and RESEMBID is honored to be part of these efforts towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly community.Ms. Latoya Smith, Programme Manager for Sustainable Energy
Residents are encouraged to participate in the Free Lamp Exchange Program, allowing for the exchange of old bulbs for new energy efficient ones. Registration for the program is open via the following links:
– English Language Registration Form
– Spanish Language Registration Form
– Haitian Creole Language Registration Form
ENDS
About RESEMBID:
The Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Programme (RESEMBID) commenced operations on 1st January 2019, and will be implemented over a period of 58 months. The programme supports the sustainable human development efforts of the 12 Caribbean OCTs, namely: Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, and Saint-Barthélemy.
Financed under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Caribbean OCT Regional Programme, RESEMBID is being implemented by Expertise France, with the primary stakeholders being the 12 Caribbean OCTs. The Prime Minister of Sint Maarten has been designated Regional Authorizing Officer (RAO) for the 11th EDF Caribbean Regional Programme, and as such represents the 12 Caribbean OCTs vis-à-vis the EU. The RAO liaises with national authorities and other stakeholders of the Caribbean OCTs and plays a key role in information-sharing and knowledge management.