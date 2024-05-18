ACTING COMMISSIONER OF POLICE MONTSERRAT- Mark Keith Payne

Mr Mark Keith Payne, former UK Commander of West Midlands Region Counter Terrorism Unit and a trained Strategic Firearms Commander, has been sworn in by Her Excellency The Governor, Mrs Sarah Tucker and by Chief Magistrate, Ms Vashti Chatoor, as the Acting Commissioner of Police for the RMPS with effect from Saturday 18 May 2024. Mr Payne will be with us for the next few months.
Her Excellency the Governor said “I am delighted to welcome Mr Payne to Montserrat and to have such an experienced and accomplished former senior police officer here with us. I wish to thank outgoing Acting Commissioner Enriles for the dedication he has shown to Montserrat during his short time in Territory. He made a positive impact on which the incoming commissioner will continue to build.”
Next week, Acting Commissioner Payne will be joined by Chief Inspector Wade Chase from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, who will be Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Montserrat from Tuesday 21 May 2024 for the next month to support the RMPS through a very busy period.
Governor Tucker said “I look forward to a period of stability for the RMPS while we complete the substantive recruitment processes and am grateful for the continued support from across the Overseas Territories. We are building stronger relationships that will enable continued development and growth for all of our police services. We are proactively seeking opportunities to send our officers to other OTs too, for them to experience new cultures but also to broaden their world perspective and develop their skill-sets.”
Any questions or queries in relation to these matters should be directed to MontserratGO@fcdo.gov.uk