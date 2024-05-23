GOVERNMENT APPROVES TICKET SUBSIDY FROM JUNE TO AUGUST 2024

The Government of Montserrat (GoM) has approved an airline ticket subsidy for the next three months, starting 1st June to 31st August 2024.
The subsidy amount is EC$200 per journey during the three month period. Travelers will therefore save EC$400 on a return ticket, or EC$200 on a single journey to or from Montserrat.
The GoM would like to thank all for their patience and understanding as they continue to make every effort to provide reliable and safe access to and from Montserrat.
For addtional information contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or (664) 491 3378 or on Whatsapp (664) 392 3600.