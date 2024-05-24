PREMIER LED DELEGATION TO ATTEND SIDS CONFERENCE IN ANTIGUA

Premier of Montserrat, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell will join other high-profile Caribbean and world leaders, and decision makers at the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda from 27th to 30th May, 2024.
Hundreds of high-level officials and other delegates will convene in St. John’s for the Conference under the theme ‘Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity’. The Conference aims to address critical challenges specific to SIDS such as climate crisis, biodiversity loss and spiraling debt. Leaders will review SIDS’ sustainable development progress and propose and agree on a new decade long Programme of Action with practical and impactful solutions to propel SIDS towards achieving their sustainable development goals.
The Premier Farrell led Montserrat contingent includes Parliamentary Secretary, Hon. Veronica Dorsette-Hector and Director, Policy and Planning in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, Mrs. Deonne Semple-Peters.
Premier Farrell is carded to speak on Monday 27th May at the SIDS-4 Conference High Level Side Event titled ‘Catalyzing Climate Finance Flows for Overseas Territories’. A Meeting of Associate Members of the United Nations (UN) Regional Commissions (ECLAC and ESCAP) will also take place 27th May. This special setting will bring focus to Overseas Territories such as Montserrat.
On Wednesday, 29th May, Hon. Dorsette-Hector will speak on the topic ‘Climate Change and Environmental Legislation in support of the delivery of the new Programme of Action for SIDs’.
Individuals from the private sector, civil society and young people will also join the leaders to advance new ideas, raise new pledges of support and cover critical issues for the future of SIDS.
The SIDS4 Conference will feature a wide array of side events, offering numerous opportunities for collaboration and knowledge-sharing. More than 170 side events will take place within the Conference venue, alongside 40 off-site events across Antigua and virtually.