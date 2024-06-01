2024 Hurricane Message – Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell

Residents and friends of Montserrat, I bring you warm greetings and trust that 2024 has been a positive experience for you thus far; if it has not been, I pray things shift in your favour for the remainder of the year.
As we enter the hotter period of the year, which is no doubt also a signal that we are in the Atlantic Hurricane season, I would like to shift your attention to finalising your preparations for any potential storms or hurricanes that may come our way.
Starting today June 1st to November 30th we must remain vigilant, monitor information from our local disaster officials at the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), follow their advice and guidance, and take all the necessary steps to protect ourselves and our families, homes and businesses.
Weather experts have predicted that this year’s hurricane season will be above normal. This is in no way a prediction of impact and this does not mean we will be affected; but increased activity brings greater potential for impact. The reality is that it only takes one hurricane to make landfall and cause varying degrees of damage, depending on its strength. Therefore, I want to urge each and every one to be prepared and stay prepared.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in its 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook has predicted an 85% chance of an above-normal season, forecasting a range of 17 to 25 named storms.
As a people, we have had many experiences which have tested our resilience and indeed together we have weathered many storms and have always managed to bounce back. We have also been spared over the years and through God’s mercies have not had any direct or serious impact in recent years. We pray that God’s favour will continue to be extended to us this season and that our island will be shielded from hurricanes this year.
While we spiritually prepare by asking God for his continued protection, we must also be physically prepared by taking the necessary steps required to protect our lives, properties and livelihoods.
The DMCA through their public education programmes and messages will remind you of all the steps you must take and you are encouraged to follow their guidance.
Please remember that by simply clearing your yard and surroundings of objects that can become missiles, such as loose galvanize, lumber and other items, you are taking preventative measures which are essential this season. By trimming your trees and ensuring that your drains are clear, you will help to reduce the risk of flooding. These are some of the simple steps we can take individually to protect our families and properties this hurricane season.
The vulnerable and elderly are dear to me and as always I will encourage you to remember those in our communities who may need your assistance. Please help them to prepare and extend some assistance however you could.
We are always working together to help each other and for the betterment of this island, and this hurricane season is no different. Please do not become complacent; be prepared, stay prepared, it only takes one!
Please stay safe, and may God continue to bless Montserrat.